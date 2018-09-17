Photo: Benson Momanyi/Daily Nation

Sharon Otieno's parents Douglas Otieno (left) and Melida Auma (centre) and relatives speaking to the press at their home in Magare village in Homa Bay County on September 12, 2018.

The family of Ms Sharon Otieno has vowed to fight to the end to ensure the people who murdered their daughter face the law, as investigations enter the third week.

The family has put off the burial of the 26-year-old Rongo University student, saying they want detectives to finalise investigations and charge all those implicated in the killing.

On Sunday, Ms Melida Auma, mother of Ms Otieno, said the killing had taken a heavy toll on them. "We want to see our daughter's killers in the dock. I want peace, I want to rest," she said, as she called on the government to intensify the investigations.

She said it scares them that those who may have financed, plotted and physically took part in the heinous murder are still free, probably plotting how to get themselves off the hook.

According to the family, Ms Otieno will not be buried any time soon, not when the killers are still at large.

LOCAL TRADITIONS

Her father, Mr Douglas Otieno, said the killers will not know any peace, adding: "We are pleading with the government not to spare any suspect ... Sharon's body will be laid to rest when we see the killers in the dock," he said.

Ms Otieno's seven-month foetus was buried last Friday evening in a ceremony characterised by tears. The ceremony was initially scheduled to end before noon, as per local traditions on burial of children. But lack of a burial permit delayed the release of the body from the mortuary.

The killers stabbed Ms Otieno several times in the stomach in what detectives say was a determination to terminate the unborn life. The foetus was interred in the home of Mr Samuel Odege, Ms Otieno's paternal grandfather, where she too will be laid to rest.

NO DOWRY PAID

According to the family, this is in line with Luo traditions as Ms Otieno was not officially married. Her husband, Mr Bernard Okuta, had not paid dowry for her.

A married woman is supposed to be buried at her husband's home, in accordance to Luo traditions.

"Sharon will be buried at her grandfather's home," said Mr John Olweya, an elder who spoke on behalf of Ms Otieno's family.

The Rongo University student was murdered and dumped in a thicket in Homa Bay County.

On Friday, detectives said that starting this week, they would focus on four main suspects. These include the people who kidnapped Ms Otieno and Nation journalist Barack Oduor. Mr Oduor jumped out of the abductors' moving car and suffered various injuries.

GRUESOME MURDER

The detectives are also piecing together information that a plan to eliminate the two might have been hatched much earlier. Indeed, several attempts to kill the two may have flopped weeks before the gruesome murder.

On Friday, detectives collected passes Ms Otieno and Mr Oduor used to travel to Kisumu and Nairobi to meet Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Mr Obado was last week questioned in relation to the abduction and murder of the slain student. A court in Nairobi detained his personal assistant, Mr Michael Oyamo, for 14 more days. Also in police custody is a former Member of County Assembly, Mr Lawrence Mula, who allegedly linked Mr Oduor to the murdered student.