16 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Michelle Morgan Quits K24 for the Second Time

By Hilary Kimuyu

News anchor Michelle Morgan has quit K24 for the second time within a space of two years, in what is becoming a curious on-off 'love affair' between anchor and TV station.

Michelle announced her resignation on social media on Friday night moments after anchoring prime time news just like she did in 2016.

Unlike back then when she explained why she was quitting, this time round Michelle offered no explanations.

"Last night was my last bulletin at K24. It's been an awesome experience. Such incredible friendships formed. Onto the next chapter in my life #adventure time," she wrote.

In 2016, the anchor, who has previously worked for Citizen TV and Ebru TV, left the Mediamax Network-owned TV station to host the adventurous XOA (Xtreme Outdoors Africa) show before returning as a host for Jam Sessions show.

She was subsequently promoted to a prime time news anchor for the K24 Evening Edition.

