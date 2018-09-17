Kenya: Size 8 Narrates the Day She Walked Out On DJ Mo

Kenyan celebrity couple Size 8 and DJ Mo have lifted the lid on some of the challenges they face in their private lives, including an incident that almost ended their marriage.

The duo shared these experiences during an appearance on the popular weekly comedy show Wicked Edition which is aired on NTV every Friday.

"There is this day I packed my bags and left (my matrimonial home). I was angry and went on to make an emotional decision which I later realized was wrong. I thought about it and decided to come back even though there was embarrassment written all over my face at the time," Size 8 who real name is Linet Munyali narrated.

"Nothing is easy in life and even in marriage. It is about remaining mature because the best thing here is that keeps no grudges," she offered.

GOSPEL HIT

Speaking on the same show, DJ Mo (real name Sammy Muraya) also confessed on walking out of the couple's home on a few occasions.

"There is this time we argued, and I just left the house and started driving. I drove until Limuru (about 50km from Nairobi) and then decided to turn around and come back home. Looking back I had thought of driving to America through Uganda," DJ Mo recounted.

Their revelation has come in the backdrop of media reports that they split for about a month last year before getting back together.

Size 8, a one-time secular musician, rose to fame with the hit singles Shamba Boy and Moto before getting born again.

She made a remarkable transition from secular to gospel music with Mateke being her breakthrough release as a gospel artiste. She is also an emcee and TV presenter. This couple got hitched in 2013 and have been blessed with a daughter.