16 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Joey Muthengi - No, TV Commercial Role With Mariga Hasn't Turned Romantic

By Thomas Matiko

Citizen TV presenter Joey Muthengi has dismissed rumours that she is dating for Kenya international midfielder McDonald Mariga after a trip together to Italy.

The sassy former radio presenter has recently been unveiled as a brand ambassador for betting firm Betin to team up with Mariga in adverts depicting them as husband and wife.

The TV advert has particularly become a big hit due to the good chemistry between the two celebrity personalities.

IT'S JUST BUSINESS

That is what has drove the rumour mill into speculating that the pair is actually dating.

The claims have been further fueled by a recent trip the two did together to Milan, Italy.

But Joey has now come out to clear the air, stating that she is still very single and is yet to get any man's attention.

"No we are not dating. The Milan outing was a business trip. Mariga is a very good professional friend of mine and our trip to Italy was purely work," Joey said.

