Kenya: How Miss India Worldwide Kenya 2018 Slayed With Sheng Lyrics

Newly-crowned Miss India Worldwide Kenya, Eesha Jobanputra, surprised the audience during her crowning moment with fluent Swahili and Sheng rap lyrics complimented with Gujarati verses.

Eesha added sugar and spice to conformity that riddles beauty pageants where an aspiring rapper is not your conventional choice for a winner.

Her free styling in Sheng prompted Judges Olive Gachara and Ajuma Nasanyana to open the dance floor to the excited audience who recorded the sensational beauty queen with their phones.

"Hebu ruka kama zimeshika, ju leo kuna kitu tunaficha, watasimama si tukipita, watajua ni mimi nimewamaliza... , " Eesha rallied the crowd to sing along.

HER INSPIRATION

The Kenyan-born model believes the Kenyan Indian community will perhaps give birth to a new genre of music blending Swahili, Sheng rap lyrics with Gujarati choruses.

She was previously signed under Bliss Records Kenya where she released the single Bhangra Swag but maintains she is open to work with Grandpa Records.

"I look up to Avril, Amos and Josh as a source of inspiration for my music and I hope I could also share the stage with Sauti Sol someday," she said.

Eesha, who will be joining university next year, is also a Body Activist who believes that we should take pride in who we are since we are all made differently for a greater purpose.

She intends to use her crown to champion for women's rights and advocate for happiness in the world.