Kenya: How Redsan's 'Baddest' Album Launch Went Down

Kenya's dancehall king Redsan gave his fans something special during the launch of his fifth studio album titled Baddest on Saturday at the Carnivore Grounds.

The concert featured Jamaican Dancehall artiste Demarco, Nigerian pop queen Tiwa Savage as well as Kenyan hip-hop king Khaligraph Jones.

The first act of the night was Khaligraph who brought on his A Game as he churned out his best hits. He also gave his fans a last minute surprise when Timmy Tdat got on stage for a performance of their hit collaboration Kasabuni.

Demarco brought some Jamaican flare to the stage with a performance full of energy. He even invited some ladies to join him on stage to compete in a twerking competition.

Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage was the last guest act before the man of the moment Redsan got in stage.

She performed with a full band and enjoyed the energy from her fans as she belted out some of her famous hits.

Then at exactly 2:40am, Redsan took the stage with of a full live band and background vocalists.

He thrilled his fans with a near 40-minute performance, featuring some of his all-time favourite hits such as Julie, Apakatwe, Shoulder Back and Badder dan Most.

Revellers also got to enjoy a night filled with good music by popular Kenyan DJs Xclusive, Kriss Darlin and Wesley.

Emcees of the night Amina and Comedian Njugush also charmed the crowd.

PREVIOUS ALBUMS

Redsan's 17-track album was exclusively released on by Safaricom on their digital platforms last Friday, with a worldwide release on all digital platforms planned thereafter.

It includes collaborations with top Jamaican artistes Demarco and Naila - formerly of the Brick and Lace duo - Tanzania's Ervix, Uganda's Jose Chameleon as well as Kenyan songstress Yvonne Darc.

Redsan, real name Swabri Mohammed, is among pioneers of the urbane Kenyan beat whose music has dominated the industry for more than two decades.

His previous albums include Seasons of the San (2002), Red (2004), Pioneer (2006) and Versatility (2009).