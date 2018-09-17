17 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Prince William Is Eager to Return to Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Immigration Kenya/Twitter
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, when last visited Kenya.
By Hilary Kimuyu

Prince William will visit Kenya later this month to scale up the fight against poaching in order to save endangered wildlife species, British newspapers have reported.

A three country tour of Africa will see also him visit Namibia and Tanzania with a focus on "doing what he can to help end this terrible, global crime," according to the British media.

"I am deeply saddened by the numbers of elephant, rhino and pangolin who have been illegally slaughtered for their tusks, horns and scales," the British media quoted Prince William.

OFFICIAL DATES

The 36-year-old prince, who is the second in the line of succession to the British throne, has been quoted saying he is eager to return to Kenya where he proposed to his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

"I first fell in love with Africa when I spent time in Kenya, Botswana, and Tanzania as a teenager. I was captivated and have been hankering to get back as often as possible ever since. That is why, when you kindly asked me to become the patron of the Royal African Society last year, it was a pretty easy offer to accept," he said while speaking in London for the Royal African Society.

Prince William last visited Kenya in early 2016, when he met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi and discussed security and wildlife conservation.

Official dates for his forthcoming visit have not yet been confirmed but British tabloids have been speculating that the Duchess of Cambridge will accompany him on the tour.

Kenya

MPs Prepare to Debate Uhuru Proposal for 8% VAT On Fuel

Members of the National Assembly will this week hold a special sitting to debate President Uhuru Kenyatta's proposal to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.