Kenya: Why Prince William Is Eager to Return to Kenya

Photo: Immigration Kenya/Twitter

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, when last visited Kenya.

Prince William will visit Kenya later this month to scale up the fight against poaching in order to save endangered wildlife species, British newspapers have reported.

A three country tour of Africa will see also him visit Namibia and Tanzania with a focus on "doing what he can to help end this terrible, global crime," according to the British media.

"I am deeply saddened by the numbers of elephant, rhino and pangolin who have been illegally slaughtered for their tusks, horns and scales," the British media quoted Prince William.

OFFICIAL DATES

The 36-year-old prince, who is the second in the line of succession to the British throne, has been quoted saying he is eager to return to Kenya where he proposed to his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

"I first fell in love with Africa when I spent time in Kenya, Botswana, and Tanzania as a teenager. I was captivated and have been hankering to get back as often as possible ever since. That is why, when you kindly asked me to become the patron of the Royal African Society last year, it was a pretty easy offer to accept," he said while speaking in London for the Royal African Society.

Prince William last visited Kenya in early 2016, when he met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi and discussed security and wildlife conservation.

Official dates for his forthcoming visit have not yet been confirmed but British tabloids have been speculating that the Duchess of Cambridge will accompany him on the tour.