17 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: #statecaptureinquiry - Banks to Deliver Evidence in the Closure of Gupta Related Bank Accounts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: SABC/YouTube
Video screenshot of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is on Monday expected to hear evidence from representatives of banks that were involved in the closure of Gupta related bank accounts.

In 2016, the country's big four banks decided to close Gupta owned bank accounts after they detected several suspicious transactions.

So far, six witnesses have testified.

Last week, chairperson of the commission of inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo invited former president Jacob Zuma to give his side of the story on allegations against him.

This was after evidence presented by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor stated that Zuma was at the Guptas' home when she was offered a ministerial post.

Mentor told the commission that Ajay Gupta had offered her the job of public enterprises minister if she in turn would drop the SAA Johannesburg to Mumbai route so that a Gupta-linked company, Jet Airways, could benefit.

Former CEO of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Themba Maseko also told the commission that Zuma had personally called him asking him to "help" the Guptas, who were looking to secure government advertising for their newspaper, The New Age.

Zondo also expressed concerns over the Gupta brothers' applications from abroad to cross-examine witnesses.

This was after Advocate Mike Hellens, SC, for Ajay Gupta, said his client was willing to testify and wanted to cross-examine witnesses from a location outside South Africa.

He said the commission doesn't have to send a "caravan" to Dubai, one person can go.

Hellens claimed that the Gupta brothers were worried about possibly being arrested if they returned to South Africa, labelling the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as "recklessly incompetent and a national embarrassment".

Hellens also told the commission that Ajay Gupta has a "powerfully contrary version" to former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor's version of events, that might not be put before the commission.

She said Ajay told her that there was a planned reshuffle by former president Jacob Zuma and he was going to fire Barbara Hogan, who was the incumbent.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas also claimed the Guptas offered him R600m if he accepted the finance minister post.

Source: News24

South Africa

Nyovest, Prince Kaybee Square Off in Harare

New kid on the local music promotion business, Events Evolution, says they are ready to change the face of showbiz by… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.