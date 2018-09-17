Kenya: Suspect Arrested As Missing 9-Yr-Old Girl Found Murdered

Nairobi — Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of the nine-year-old girl who had been kidnapped 10 days ago while walking from school.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, "Maribel Kapolon was murdered following a bitter love intrigue revenge by the suspect whom we arrested and are processing."

Kapolon who was found in Gitoro Forest in Meru was last seen talking to a stranger who had called her by name while she was with her friends.

"Three Consolata primary pupils were on their way home from school when one of them Kalenjin female juvenile aged 9yrs namely Maribel Kapolon was called by a stranger by her name. The girl went to listen to the stranger while the other two kids went away leaving behind Maribel with the stranger," a police report stated.