17 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Daughter of Meru Magistrate Carol Kemei Abducted, Killed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isabel Githae

A Meru magistrate's daughter who went missing 11 days ago as she walked home from school has been found dead.

Maribel Kapolon, a nine-year-old daughter Githongo Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Carol Kemei, is said to have been kidnapped by unknown people.

The pupil, who schooled at Consolata Primary School on Total Road, was walking home when she was abducted.

Police on Monday said her body was discovered by a villager at Gitoro Forest on Sunday night.

"Police officers accompanied by scene of crime personnel and DCI Imenti North Division rushed to the scene and found one decomposed body in school uniform with one shoe worn," says the police report seen by the Nation.

The body was taken to Meru Level Five Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Kenya

MPs Prepare to Debate Uhuru Proposal for 8% VAT On Fuel

Members of the National Assembly will this week hold a special sitting to debate President Uhuru Kenyatta's proposal to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.