Kenya: Daughter of Meru Magistrate Carol Kemei Abducted, Killed

A Meru magistrate's daughter who went missing 11 days ago as she walked home from school has been found dead.

Maribel Kapolon, a nine-year-old daughter Githongo Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Carol Kemei, is said to have been kidnapped by unknown people.

The pupil, who schooled at Consolata Primary School on Total Road, was walking home when she was abducted.

Police on Monday said her body was discovered by a villager at Gitoro Forest on Sunday night.

"Police officers accompanied by scene of crime personnel and DCI Imenti North Division rushed to the scene and found one decomposed body in school uniform with one shoe worn," says the police report seen by the Nation.

The body was taken to Meru Level Five Hospital mortuary for postmortem.