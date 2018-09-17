17 September 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Editor Jailed for Alleging Graft in Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — Media rights groups are enraged after the jailing of a Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) newspaper editor who alleged a senior official in the sports ministry stole funds meant for the national football team.

Tharcisse Zongia, editor-in-chief of the satirical weekly Grognon, has been sentenced in absentia to one year in jail for defamation following his report Barthelemy Okito, secretary general of the ministry, embezzled the funds.

Activists believe instead of jailing the journalist, the government must investigate the public official over the article published in 2015.

"Allegations of embezzlement should be investigated by the authorities, instead of arresting the journalist who exposed the alleged crime," the Journalists in Danger stated.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) expressed disappointment Zongia's arrest came despite his appeal for a higher court ruling.

"The government in the DRC must abolish criminal defamation in line with international precedent and not resort to jailing journalists when civil remedies are available," CPJ Africa Coordinator, Angela Quintal, said.

Yves Luteke, the journalist's lawyer, said Zongia had recently suffered a recurrence to a preexisting health condition and remained under police guard in the capital Kinshasa.

Luteke had since filed court papers challenging the legality of his client's detention.

in Kinshasa, DRC

Congo-Kinshasa

Film On Rape Victims' Recovery Shows Unseen Side of Congo War

Rape has been widely documented as a weapon of war in eastern Congo Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.