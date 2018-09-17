Namibia: Martin Luther Alumni Remember Kamho

The late Henog Kamho (72), who was a principal of the Martin Luther High School at Okombahe in the Erongo region, and a former secretary general of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Republic of Namibia (ELCRN), will be buried on Saturday.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at the ELCRN Macedonia Parish in Windhoek's Nama location.

Described by alumni of the school as a soft-spoken person, the late Kamho died at the age of 72 after an illness that caused him to be hospitalised at the Rhino Park Private Hospital before his death.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Unotjari Kameeta, who was at the school between 1988 and 1992, described Kamho as a man who was very caring of his pupils, and with whom pupils could share frustrations and successes.

"After a good heart-to-heart, he would send you to Mrs Kamho to get some cookies. Pastor Kamho would sit with us individually, and discuss our progress. He was our dad away from home. We are because he was. Rest in power," said Kameeta.

Clifton Sabati, who came to know Kamho in the late 1960s when MLH was still based at Karibib, said he was like a senior and an older brother to him.

"He was a very focused, real and soft-spoken person, very principled as well. He always pushed us on the religious path, and his relationship with his wife taught us some relationship values as well," said Sabati.

Another MLH alumnus, Wendy Veii, said she will always remember Kamho's words when he regularly reminded them not to jump stages in life.

"He was my principal between 1990 and 1993. He was such a gentle person. Even if we did something really bad, he would not raise his voice," said Veii.

Kamho family spokesperson Lorenst Kuzatjike yesterday said that apart from yesterday afternoon's memorial service at the Cimbebasia family home, there will be gatherings at the house every evening this week.