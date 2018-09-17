17 September 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Found With 10 Elephant Tusks

By Lugeretzia Kooper

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after being found in possession of 10 elephant tusks at Katima Mulilo.

Police said the suspect was driving into town to sell the tusks when they arrested him at the Daily informal settlement.

The Zambezi region operational commander, deputy commissioner Joseph Nehemia confirmed the arrest.

"The suspect was driving into town along the B8 highway. We followed the suspect who was driving a security company vehicle and did not stop, even after police officers instructed him to. The officers then fired a warning shot into the air to force him to stop," he noted.

Nehemia said after the warning shot was fired, the suspect pulled off the road and tried to flee from the scene on foot, but the officers were faster than him.

"When we opened the compartment in the back of the bakkie, we discovered 10 elephant tusks. We then arrested him," he explained.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court today.

The Namibian could not verify the value of the tusks, and police said they were yet to establish the origins of the ivory.

The owner of the security company could be reached for comment yesterday.

