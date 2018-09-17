Uganda: Museveni Unveils Smart, Safe City Solution for Kampala

Photo: The Monitor

President Yoweri Museveni

In nine months time, Kampala will be a different city - smarter, cleaner and safer, President Yoweri Museveni has assured the nation.

Museveni said as government moves to implement the elements of a smart and safe city solution, Kampala will be transformed into a modern city; where there's more reliance on technology than human capacity to fight criminality.

This was part of Museveni's national address on the state of security from State House Entebbe on Saturday evening.

A safe and smart city solution enables the inter-linking of public and private networks for more efficient and effective security management. In other words, with the inter-connection between devices and networks, government gets access to new tools so as to have a wider outlook of the security of an area at any given time.

Museveni said machines are cheaper than human beings, adding that government will rely on human beings for a short time then scale down the number human beings manning security.

He said when one visits modern cities like London, there is more use of technology compared to reliance on human capacity. Museveni said he's annoyed and pained by the killing of innocent Ugandans, adding that having fought criminality with limited means in the past to defeat LRA and ADF rebels, with advanced technology, this will be history.

Museveni's statement comes at the climax of insecurity in the country characterised by assassinations of high profile and low profile citizens. Barely two weeks ago, former Buyende district police commander Muhammad Kirumira was gunned down together with his friend, Resty Nalinya in Bulenga, in Wakiso district.

There have been several assignations in the country, for instance, the brutal assassination of Ibrahim Abiriga, the Arua municipality MP and his brother Saidi Kongo, former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kawesi, state prosecutor Joan Kagezi, and sheikhs in the country.

The president also reiterated the need to expedite his 10-point security program of installation of cameras, finger printing of guns, use of drones, banning of hoodies for motorbike riders, installing tracking devices on motor vehicles and motorbikes among others.