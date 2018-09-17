17 September 2018

South Africa/Zimbabwe: Khama Inspires Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat was not in any mood to draw attention to himself after picking up the Man of the Match prize in Kaizer Chiefs' 4-1 win over Cape Town City in the South African Premiership on Saturday.

Instead, the Zimbabwean, who starred with a brace, revealed his delight that he was finally on the winning side in a South African Premiership soccer match in Kaizer Chiefs colours.

Amakhosi lost one and drew four of their opening five fixtures under Giovanni Solinas, and although Saturday's Man of the Match prize was not Billiat's first for Chiefs, it was his most significant.

"Firstly, I want to thank God; I want to thank the coach, the chairman and the bosses who actually brought me here once again," Billiat told SuperSport after the match.

"I want to thank the supporters. They've been patient with us. We have not been playing the best football that we want or that we always practiced to play.

"Credit to them, they keep on coming in numbers and give us support and hope.

It's good that we scored four goals. It's good that we're getting combinations.

It's a confidence booster for the next game. Hopefully we'll keep on playing the same way and not concede goals.

"I'm happy when the team wins. I'm not happy when I score and the team draws or loses because it's not about me -- it's about the team.

I believe I'm a team player. Whenever I get this and the team wins, it makes me feel much more different."

Chiefs will continue their Premiership campaign against Free State Stars at Goble Park tomorrow, with kick-off set for 7:30pm.

