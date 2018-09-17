17 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Rassie Erasmus and the Great Springbok Mystery of 2018

analysis By Antoinette Muller

Rassie Erasmus, coach of South Africa during the 2018 The Rugby Championship

The Springboks have been swinging wildly from being awful, to decent, to worse than awful and now to beating the best team in the world on their home ground. Call it luck. Call it skill. But somebody please solve the mystery.

When Rassie Erasmus took over as Springbok coach or "Director of Rugby" or whatever the chosen designation is, the general feeling was that things couldn't get any worse.

Then the frivolous indulgence of a Test against Wales, in Washington of all places, curbed the enthusiasm. The Boks lost.

Amid widespread trepidation things changed when they played England. A series in the bag and, whisper it, even some modestly silky skills making an appearance, it looked as if Erasmus might have helped the team turn a corner.

And then it all went awry again. The Boks lost the final Test against England and looked out of sorts in the Rugby Championship. The honeymoon, if there ever had been one, was cut short.

But over the weekend something astounding happened. South Africa beat New...

