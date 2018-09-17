Nigeria: Shame As Tiwa Savage Is 'Stranded' in City Hotel With Unpaid Bills

Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage was on Monday morning 'stranded' in her hotel over unpaid bills.

The Nigerian singer came to Nairobi to perform at the launch of Redsan's album 'Baddest' last Saturday at the Carnivore grounds.

On Monday morning, Tiwa's departure from the unnamed hotel was hampered by unpaid hotel bills as her promoters went silent.

The pop queen posted on Twitter how her phone was literally blowing up with calls from the promoters before the show and afterwards they were nowhere to be seen.

"Checking out of the hotel and full accommodation not paid for, no car to take us to the airport and promoters want to talk trash about artists. Funny how everyone is asleep and phones are off after the show but they blow up your phone when they need you for radio and press runs before the show," she wrote.

In a subsequent post, Tiwa wrote how she loved Kenya and that fans deserve a great show despite what happens behind the scenes.

"We shall still continue in this though because the fans deserve better regardless of what happens behind the scenes. I love KENYA always have and always will 🇰🇪❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Redsan launched his fifth 'Baddest' on Saturday at Carnivore where Tiwa and Jamaican dancehall star Demarco were guest artiste.