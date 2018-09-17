17 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Wife Divorces Ugandan Star Chameleone to End 'Cruel' Marriage

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Daily Monitor
Jose Chameleone and Wife Daniella.

Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone has announced that his marriage to Daniella Atim has ended.

Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja posted on his social media pages that he was heartbroken but he had to make the decision.

The celebrated musician said that he is now a single man but that he is not searching for love.

"I failed, I was not the best I could be!... I let you be Be Daniella. God bless you always. I can't prove myself more than I have... You have been everything but enough is enough, I wish you the best," the singer wrote.

WIFE FILED DIVORCE

Daniella Atim last year went to court seeking to divorce her husband.

At that time, Daniella accused Chameleone of cruelty, saying that the singer would beat her for no reason whenever he returned home.

She said the musician would come home drunk and beat her up leaving her with wounds and in emotional turmoil.

However Chameleone, in a response, stated that there would be no divorce and that he loved his wife very much.

BLAMED HATERS

He denied divorce reports saying he was a catholic who did not believe in divorce and blamed the reports on haters whom he said wanted him down.

The celebrated couple wedded on June 7, 2008 at Biina Catholic Church Luzira in Nakawa Division.

The couple had five children, namely Abba Mayanja aged 11, Alfa Mayanja, 8, Alba Mayanja, 4, Amma Mayanja, 3 and Amani Xara Mayanja, 6 months

Uganda

How Bobi Wine's Trumpet Charmed Disillusioned Masses

Bobi Wine's rise to prominence from a life of ruin inside the decrepit shacks of the ghetto does not fit within the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.