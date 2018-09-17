17 September 2018

South Africa: Parktown Boys High School Water Polo Coach to Be Sentenced

Outside Parktown Boy's High School (file photo).

The former Parktown Boys' High School assistant water polo coach who was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault, is expected to be sentenced in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The man previously pleaded guilty to 144 charges of sexually assaulting 12 schoolboys, aged between 13 and 16, during a period between 2015 and 2016.

The hostel master initially faced 327 counts, but pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault in August. The court also acquitted him on some charges.

A witness, a 17-year-old student, had told the court previously through a court intermediary how, in 2016, the accused had "dry humped" him and touched his genitals. He added that he had also been choked by the ex-coach.

A report commissioned by the Gauteng Department of Education into allegations of sexual assault at the school blew the lid off a number of disturbing practices which implicated several other teachers.

These included "sexually predatory behaviour" by senior pupils against junior pupils, a culture of assault and sexual assault under the guise of "initiation practices", and "profoundly shocking" utterances made by teachers in the presence of pupils.

The report was compiled by an independent law firm, Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys.

