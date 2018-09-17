South Africa: Two Killed, 26 Injured As Truck Rolls in Bloemfontein

Two men were killed and 26 people were injured when a truck overturned in Bloemfontein on Monday morning, officials said.

"It is understood that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash through a wall and roll," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Paramedics and fire and rescue officials arrived at Christo Groenewald Street in Northridge around 07:30 to find the truck lying on its roof on the side of the road.

Park Road police station spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said the accident happened within the Central Media Park premises.

People who had been on the back of the truck were scattered across the accident scene.

Meiring said three men had been trapped inside the front of the vehicle.

"Unfortunately, two men had already succumbed to their multiple injuries. Nothing could be done for them [and they] were declared dead."

The third man was freed from the vehicle and is in a critical condition.

Approximately 25 other people sustained minor to serious injuries.

They were all rushed to hospital.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

