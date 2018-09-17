South Africa: Maimane As Western Cape Premier Candidate a 'Desperate' Move - ANC

The ANC on Sunday suggested that it would be a sign of desperation if Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane was to stand for election as the premier of the Western Cape.

"They are so desperate to hold on to the Western Cape next year that Mmusi Maimane has to step down as national leader of the opposition to vie for the post of provincial premier," ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs told News24.

His comments followed media reports that Maimane was considering standing as a candidate for provincial leader.

The DA was meant to announce its provincial premier candidates on Sunday, but postponed the event.

"Mmusi Maimane is proving our long-held view that the Desperate Alliance is bereft of leadership," Jacobs charged.

He said that the ANC had "learnt from our mistakes over the last 10 years and we stand ready to serve the people of the Western Cape again".

Responding to Jacob's comments, DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: "Should the DA leadership decide that the DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, should be the candidate for both the [Western Cape] and nationally, then that would be in the best interests of the country as a whole."

He said that the process of selecting a premier candidate for the province had been "thorough" and in the "best interests" of the people of the province and the country at large.

Malatsi said the party's record in government "speaks for itself".

In a City Press article on Sunday, Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams confirmed that Maimane was discussing the possibility of standing as the premier candidate - although no final decision had been made.

According to City Press, the announcement of the Western Cape's candidate would take place on Tuesday.

