16 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Maimane As Western Cape Premier Candidate a 'Desperate' Move - ANC

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC on Sunday suggested that it would be a sign of desperation if Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane was to stand for election as the premier of the Western Cape.

"They are so desperate to hold on to the Western Cape next year that Mmusi Maimane has to step down as national leader of the opposition to vie for the post of provincial premier," ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs told News24.

His comments followed media reports that Maimane was considering standing as a candidate for provincial leader.

The DA was meant to announce its provincial premier candidates on Sunday, but postponed the event.

"Mmusi Maimane is proving our long-held view that the Desperate Alliance is bereft of leadership," Jacobs charged.

He said that the ANC had "learnt from our mistakes over the last 10 years and we stand ready to serve the people of the Western Cape again".

Responding to Jacob's comments, DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: "Should the DA leadership decide that the DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, should be the candidate for both the [Western Cape] and nationally, then that would be in the best interests of the country as a whole."

He said that the process of selecting a premier candidate for the province had been "thorough" and in the "best interests" of the people of the province and the country at large.

Malatsi said the party's record in government "speaks for itself".

In a City Press article on Sunday, Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams confirmed that Maimane was discussing the possibility of standing as the premier candidate - although no final decision had been made.

According to City Press, the announcement of the Western Cape's candidate would take place on Tuesday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Sentencing Proceedings of Former Parktown Boys' Coach Postponed

Sentencing proceedings of the former Parktown Boys' High School assistant water polo coach, who was convicted of the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.