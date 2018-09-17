South Africa: Women Drives Through Boom, Spikes in Attempt to Escape At Clearwater Mall

Two women were arrested when they tried to flee from Clearwater Mall, in Roodepoort on Sunday, after they allegedly shoplifted.

In cell phone footage that went viral on Sunday afternoon, two women are seen driving a Volkswagen Polo straight through a security boom gate, with guards clad in red pullovers hot on their heels.

The security spikes puncture the vehicle's tyres, bringing the car to a halt at a traffic circle at the mall.

They were immediately apprehended by the security guards at the scene.

The woman recording the dramatic scene is heard saying: "They tried to cut in front of my mom and then we realised that they were stealing. They just went over the spikes and over the boom."

One of the women got out of the car, denying that she knew her passenger. She is heard asking what she had done.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said police responded to the scene around 14:00.

Makhubela said the two women, aged 24 and 36 years, were found in possession of stolen goods.

It was not clear what exactly was taken.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

The mall said they would only comment on Monday.

Source: News24