Namibia: Cops Nab Suspected Serial Burglars

The Windhoek City Police yesterday caught two suspected robbers hiding in bushes nearby a construction site in the area of Cimbebasia.

For the past three months, the area witnessed an increase in cases of house breaking and robberies. This led to the City Police using different tactics in order to apprehend the suspects who were believed to be behind the spate of crimes.

The alleged suspects ran out of luck yesterday morning, three of them were spotted in the riverbed in a hideout they had made to wait for their victims. One of the suspects however managed to escape .

Windhoek City Police's senior superintendent Gerry Shikesho revealed the suspect who got away is dangerous as he had a firearm.

"One of the victims that got robbed earlier was robbed of a firearm, we believe he might have that on him," he stated. Shikesho said they confiscated a dagger, an Okapi and a car jack that the suspects used when breaking into the targeted houses.

Investigations into these crimes still continue and victims that have been robbed in this certain area, are requested to go to the police station and identify these suspects who are in custody.

"People should not go near the riverbed themselves it's very dangerous, once they sense resistance from you, these guys can kill," Shikesho cautioned the public.

2018-09-17 09:16:09 1 hours ago