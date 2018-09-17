17 September 2018

South Africa: Bodies of 5 Alleged Illegal Miners Found Near Boksburg

Five decomposed bodies have been found near an old mine in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said they were summoned on Saturday at about 13:00 after a passer-by found the bodies dumped in an open space near the Angelo settlement.

"It is alleged that the bodies were brought out from the old mine [and] dumped next to the squatter camp," said Makhubele.

The cause of the deaths was not known yet and would be the subject of an inquest.

In the meantime, police have asked that anybody with information about how they died or came to be put in the veld, contact them on 08600 10111 or report it to their local police station.

In January, seven bodies were found near the settlement - some showing signs of having been shot.

In November 2017, another four alleged illegal miners were killed in a shootout with police, and another 15 were arrested.

They were shot during the course of an investigation into a tip-off that explosives were being sold there.

The Department of Mineral Resources recently granted two artisanal mining licenses in a bid to include and regularise the growth of organised groups of people, who used to be called "zama zamas", as they search for minerals and diamonds in abandoned, closed, or disused mines in South Africa.

South Africa

