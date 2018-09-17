Namibia: Correctional Officer Detained for Smuggling

A female correctional officer at the Oluno Correctional Facility was on Sunday morning detained for allegedly smuggling drugs and prohibited items into the facility to dish out to offenders.

The young officer who joined the facility two years ago, was found with four cellphones, 19 mandrax tablets valued at N$2 850 and 210 grams of dagga valued at N$2 100, cigarette lighters, matches and two sim cards in her handbag.

The officer was arrested during an operation whilst reporting for duty on Sunday. Assistant Commissioner Veikko Armas, the officer in charge of Oluno Correctional Facility said he could not ascertain what charges she could face at the time of going to print.

She is expected to make a court appearance today.

Armas said the operation was conducted after a public tip off of the officer's operation.

According Armas the officer is alleged to have suppliers who bring her items to deliver to several offenders.

She is allegedly paid by the offenders for every drop-off.

It is alleged the officer has previously collected between N$250 and N$400 for the illicit deliveries.

Armas thanked the public and urged the public to continue alerting the facility in order to root out all corrupt officers. He further cautioned the officers to refrain from dealing and getting involved in illegal activities as it defies the mandate to ensure safe custody and to rehabilitate offenders.

In the same vein, the assistant commissioner also appealed to the public to refrain sending their relatives prohibited items.

"These things will not change them. We urge you to support your relatives in a meaningful way otherwise all our efforts will be in vain," Armas appealed.