South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani Says 100 Percent of Budget Will Go to the Poor

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani has said that 100% of the municipal budget will be directed to poor areas.

According to a report in the Herald, Bobani made the pronouncement at an Integrated Development Plan meeting at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton.

In a speech on Friday, captured on video, Bobani said: "Drains are problematic, houses are deteriorating and those of you living in shacks get drenched in water, and some of you don't have toilets...

"We are in charge now, and [for] this coming budget process. We're not talking about the previous budget, of which we have no idea how it was even passed, because we tried to stop it.

"We were saying that 80% of the money must come to you and they can get 20% - now we are going to take all of it," he said to enthusiastic applause.

According to the Nelson Mandela Bay 2016/17-2018/19 budget document, the municipality's revenue is R11.1bn, up from R9.3bn in 2016, and its expenditure is R10.6bn versus R9.3bn over the same period.

Electricity service revenue is the largest revenue item at R4bn, followed by property rates at R1.7bn.

Source: News24