South Africa: Denosa Gauteng Statement On the Upcoming Cosatu National Congress

press release

The Democratic Nursing Organization of South Africa (DENOSA) in Gauteng is looking forward to the upcoming national congress of Cosatu, which will start from 17 to 20 September.

We view this congress as an opportunity for workers to renew the mandate of the federation but also it will be a festival of ideas to respond to all the challenges faced by workers on a daily basis.

We regard the congress, which will be made up of majority the delegates, as an opportunity to create history in the alliance. DENOSA in Gauteng fully supports Zingiswa Losi to take over Cosatu. We long said this as far back as the 18th of April 2018, as was published in the Sowetan, that we think she is ready and we committed to canvass this view.

We are calling on delegates to exercise their rights by applying their minds and prioritising Cosatu in all discussions as this is the opportunity to revive Cosatu. We are aware that the nomination process has been closed and we want to strongly caution the leadership of Cosatu that it is illegal to close nominations before congress starts as this is a congress competency. We want the nominations not to be closed as we are working tirelessly to ensure that we nominate capable leaders and also want 50-50 gender representation in leadership. It is our firm view that there should be a woman in one of the deputy president positions. Our last view is that there should be a vibrant and capable woman or man to replace both the current treasurer and the General Secretary and we will reveal the names in the congress as we are still selling these views.

The current competitive environment does not need a passive leadership in the federation when workers continue to be enslaved. We want a leadership that will revive Cosatu and fight for workers without any fear or favour. Those who have ambitions of going to Parliament next year must please not waste workers' time by availing themselves to contest and use Cosatu to advance their ambitions.

Lastly, DENOSA Gauteng would like to send a word of appreciation to the Cosatu national spokesperson, Cde Sizwe Pamla, for filling the vacuum that was created and for representing Cosatu views without any fear or favour at all times and we call for a special recognition of him in the National congress.