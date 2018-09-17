South Africa: Cosatu North West Is Puzzled and Disheartened By the Brutal Killing of the Teacher By a Leaner At Ramotshere Moiloa Secondary School

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions in the North West is shocked and saddened by the untimely death of the teacher who was allegedly stabbed by a learner whilst on duty.

Cosatu condemns this ruthless and a criminal act in the strongest possible terms.

It is indeed devastating to be murdered and robbed your profession by a learner, and this clearly shows and confirms how the workplaces has become unsafe for teachers.

It is alleged that the incident happened on the 13 September 2018 at Ramotshere Moiloa Secondary School in Zeerust.

Cosatu and its Affiliate SADTU have long requested government, particularly the Department of Education and Community Safety, to ensure that there is safety in our schools but this fell into deaf ears. We call upon law enforcement to swiftly investigate the matter and impose a very harsh sentence to the perpetrator.

Cosatu call upon the Premier of North West to establish a Task Team which will include all role-players to look on the issue of safety in our schools that must happen quickly as learners are to write examination.

Cosatu and SADTU will be visiting the school to address teacher and learners and later visit the family of the deceased.

We call upon government to provide counselling to teachers, learners and the family of the deceased.

We express our heartfelt condolences to the school and the bereaved family.

