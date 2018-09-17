14 September 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu North West Is Puzzled and Disheartened By the Brutal Killing of the Teacher By a Leaner At Ramotshere Moiloa Secondary School

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions in the North West is shocked and saddened by the untimely death of the teacher who was allegedly stabbed by a learner whilst on duty.

Cosatu condemns this ruthless and a criminal act in the strongest possible terms.

It is indeed devastating to be murdered and robbed your profession by a learner, and this clearly shows and confirms how the workplaces has become unsafe for teachers.

It is alleged that the incident happened on the 13 September 2018 at Ramotshere Moiloa Secondary School in Zeerust.

Cosatu and its Affiliate SADTU have long requested government, particularly the Department of Education and Community Safety, to ensure that there is safety in our schools but this fell into deaf ears. We call upon law enforcement to swiftly investigate the matter and impose a very harsh sentence to the perpetrator.

Cosatu call upon the Premier of North West to establish a Task Team which will include all role-players to look on the issue of safety in our schools that must happen quickly as learners are to write examination.

Cosatu and SADTU will be visiting the school to address teacher and learners and later visit the family of the deceased.

We call upon government to provide counselling to teachers, learners and the family of the deceased.

We express our heartfelt condolences to the school and the bereaved family.

Issued by COSATU North West

South Africa

Sentencing Proceedings of Former Parktown Boys' Coach Postponed

Sentencing proceedings of the former Parktown Boys' High School assistant water polo coach, who was convicted of the… Read more »

Read the original article on COSATU.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.