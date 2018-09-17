Ethiopia: Eritrea-Ethiopia Warming Ties Re-Open Trade Routes, Air Links

The Ethiopia-Eritrea peace agreement has brought to an end the crippling vendetta between two East African countries that existed for 20 years.

The long-lasting disagreement between these African nations has rendered development and trade enhancement and increased hostility as well. The narrative of their relations changed when they signed a peace agreement deal to bring stability and security to their states in July this year.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki put down on paper their signature to establish the peace pact and usher in a new era of diplomatic dealings. The signing ceremony took place in Saudi Arabia, an event that was graced by Saudi King Salman. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) lauded the step taken by the states in signing the treaty.

Since then, trade has taken place between the former hostile nations. One notable event was Ethiopia's national carrier Ethiopian Airlines that embarked on its flights to Asmara, a week after the signing of the pact. The accord re-opened closed air links that would spur trade between the two nations and contribute to the growth of the economic development.

The aviation sector has proven to be a vital industry as Governments look to link businesses and enhance trade. The industry has brought in innovation and technology, opening markets and creating businesses as well. Commercial flights between Ethiopia and Eritrea will ease trade by providing means for transport.

The re-opening of border regions has already experienced an influx of goods and commodities for business. Markets in Adigrat and Mekelle were full of activities with traders eager to carry out economic activities. The positive development forecast the strengthening of trade relations for economic development. The city of Adigrat in South Ethiopia is a strategic market point and gateway to Eritrea. The truce will elevate the relationship between the nations and the security assurance should attract more businesses in the long run.