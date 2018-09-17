Liberia: Margibi County Service Center Outlines Revenue Achievements

(LINA) The Margibi County Service Center has outlined its achievements including revenue generated for the month of July 2018 with Birth Registration accounting for a little over half of the amount generated for the reporting period.

Based on the report, the total number of Birth Registration was 141 through the Ministry of Health, accounting for 40.8% of total services, followed by Business Registration through the Ministry of Commerce, (93), accounting for 26.9% and Traditional Marriage Certificates, (51) through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, constituting 14.8% of all services for the month of July, 2018.

The Liberia News Agency, quoting a copy of a report for the Month of July 2018 addressed to the Superintendent of Margibi County, Jerry Varnie, indicated that during the month of July 2018, a total of 345 services were rendered by various Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions (MACs), at the service center.

The report also includes a total of 145 generally non-sex dis-aggregated services (42%), 51 couple (14.8%), 73 males (21.2%), and 76 females (22%), among others.

The report shows a total of 345 services rendered in various categories for the month of July 2018 but with a decrease in the overall services rendered as compared to the figure of 544 registered for the month of June 2018.

The low revenue generation is however attributed to government's new regulation that the Center for National Documents and Record Agency, (CNDRA), and the Ministry of Education, (MoE) School Registration should not submit any of their reports to the Margibi County Authority Service Center until further notice.

Given these factors, and among others led to the drastic reduction in revenue generation at the Margibi County Service Center in kakata for the month of July 2018.

During the month of July 2018, a total of L$349,880 and US$6,710in revenue was generated at the Service Center.

In terms of Liberian Dollars, Business Registration ranks the highest with L$178,200 or 50.9% of the total Liberian Dollars followed by vehicle registration, L$167,680, constituting 47.9% and school registration of L$6,000 amounting to 1.2% for the month of July, 2018.

The overall figures reported for the month of July 2018, L$349,880 and US$6,710 also indicates that a decrease in revenue generation compared to June 2018 revenue intake of L$ 2,276,899.65 and US$14,255 which shows a 52.9% decrease in USD and 84.6% decrease also in Liberian Dollars.

The report further stated that the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, (MOCI) has indicated Foreign Businesses with Branches in Margibi County pays their branches registration fees in Monrovia through their headquarters thus causing a drop in the United States Dollars.

Authors

Webmaster Admin