Liberia: FA Cup Second Round Draw - Holders LISCR to Face Stages FC

FA Cup title holders LISCR FC have been drawn against third division side Stages FC in the second round of the knockout competition.

Both teams were paired yesterday during an open draw held at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

Stages FC, debutants in the competition, advanced to the second round following their 2-1 victory over Brewereville FC in the first round.

It will be a difficult task for the debutants to upset the holders who are upbeat to retain their title.

Holders LISCR began their title defense on a slow pace after narrowly defeating Mighty Barrolle FC in the first round.

LISCR's striker Mark Paye scored the lone goal in the first half to secure the team's slot in the second round.

In other pairings, after narrowly edging out third division side Junior Lonestar FC- Liberia, first division outfit Watanga FC will battle third division championship outfit Muscat FC.

Muscat FC reached the second round after a 2-1 win against Zubah United.

Second division top side FC Bea Mountain will be hoping to continue their outstanding form when they meet first division Nimba United.

FC Bea Mountain, based in Grand Cape Mount, have a remarkable start in the knockout campaign after thrashing Mighty Blue Angels 4-0 in the first round.

Opponents Nimba United booked their place in the second round after defeating Small Town FC 3-1 at the ATS on Friday, September 14.

In the other pairings, the winners from Tony FC vs LPRC Oilers will face former knockout champions Monrovia Club Breweries.

Oilers and Tony FC will play the remaining minutes of the first round match that was postponed due to bad weather. Oilers were in the lead after 29 minutes in the game.

All the matches will be played at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Full Draw

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

NPA Anchors vs. Ambassadors FC - 10:00 AM

FC Bea Mountain vs Nimba United - 12:00 PM

Watanga vs Muscat FC - 2:00 PM

Nimba Kwado vs Jubilee FC - 4:00 PM

Thursday, September 20, 2018

LPRC/TONY FC vs Monrovia Club Breweries -10:00 AM

Zion Young Defenders vs Paynesville FC- 12:00 PM

Pepper FC vs BYC -2:00 PM

LISCR FC vs Stages FC- 4:00 PM

