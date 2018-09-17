Liberia: Willie Jones Finally Joins Junior Lone Star FC - Liberia

Forward Jones displays his new Club jersey after officially signing a three-year deal Image: JLSFC-Liberia.

Following four months of negotiations, Junior Lone Star FC-Liberia (JLSFC-Liberia) has announced the signing of forward Willie Jones from Samira FC.

According to a release from JLSFC-Liberia, the 19-year-old over the weekend signed a three-year professional contract with the team.

The deal means the forward will remain at the club until 2021. The transfer was approved by the Central Monrovia Sub-Committee and the Liberia Football Association.

"I am so excited to have joined Junior Lone Star FC-Liberia. I had some wonderful years at Samira FC, and I just want to thank the Board, coaches, and the teammates during my time there. The chance to play for Junior Lone Star FC-Liberia, and work with coach Solomon Freeman was something I could not turn down, because it has always been my dream to play for the club in the USA. I can't wait to start my journey with the Stars here, and show our fans around the world why this club fought tooth and nail to sign me," the release quotes forward Jones.

He also lauded several individuals, including Konah Mitchell, Notel Jolo, Kara Smith, Milton Suah, Arnold Kennedy, Ansu Dolley, M'bemba Kawah, Mohammed Sheriff and others who have been instrumental in his football career. "I can't wait to make you all proud," he added.

Commenting on the signing of the forward, head coach Solomon Freeman said forward Jones will be a great asset to the team as they enter the new LFA third division league season.

"Jones is one of the best young strikers in Liberia, and I strongly believe that he will be a great asset to our young and talented squad," he said.

Jones is expected to feature for the club in their opening match against Brewerville United today at the A.T.S.

The club founder Bobby Ali said, "we have been following Jones for the past three years due to his exploits with Grand Bassa County in the County Meet as well as in the third division league with his former club, and he's someone the coach wants to build the team. We are happy he's now a JLSFC-Liberia player, and we hope his drive and ambition will make the team stronger."

Authors

Anthony Kokoi