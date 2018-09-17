17 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boks Jump 2 Spots in World Rugby Rankings

The Springboks have moved up two places to No 5 on the official World Rugby rankings released on Monday.

This follows their 36-34 upset win over the All Blacks in Wellington at the weekend.

The Boks swap places with the Wallabies, who dropped two spots to No 7 following a 23-19 loss to Argentina on Australia's Gold Coast.

The South Africans gained two ratings points, while Australia dropped two to slump to their lowest ever ranking.New Zealand's first home defeat since they lost to the British and Irish Lions in July 2017 has seen their lead over Ireland at the top of the rankings cut to 2.40 points.

Los Pumas also gained two ratings points for their win but they remain ninth behind France.

Top 20 in the current World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 92.52

2. Ireland 90.12

3. Wales 85.94

4. England 85.68

5. South Africa 83.35

6. Scotland 83.02

7. Australia 82.45

8. France 79.10

9. Argentina 79.02

10. Fiji 76.54

11. Japan 75.24

12. Tonga 73.84

13. Georgia 73.13

14. Italy 72.56

15. USA 71.66

16. Samoa 68.28

17. Romania 68.25

18. Uruguay 65.37

19. Russia 64.89

20. Spain 63.09

Other:

22. Namibia 59.97

39. Zimbabwe 49.28

Source: Sport24

South Africa

