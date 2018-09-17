South Africa: Girl, 4, Reunited With Family After Hijacking Ordeal

A 4-year-old girl is safe and back with her family after four men hijacked her father in Pinetown and drove off while she was still in the car, Kwazulu-Natal police said on Monday.

Details as to how she was returned were still sketchy, but police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the girl was with her mother on Sunday.

"When police were still busy with the investigation with the father, he was contacted by the mother to say the child is now with her and she is flying back to Johannesburg," she said.

On Saturday morning, the 45-year-old father and his daughter were in his VW Golf at a traffic light on the corner of Dinkelman and Shepstone Roads, when four men accosted him, using a firearm, police said.

"They allegedly forced him out of his vehicle and sped off with his daughter inside," Mbele said at the time.

A vehicle had been recovered but police were still establishing whether it was the one involved in the hijacking.

Source: News24