17 September 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia - Police Changes Investigator On Alleged Sexual Exploitation Involving Govt Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bettie K. Johnson-Mbayo

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has changed the investigators who were initially handling the alleged sexual exploitation case reported against the deputy managing director of the Liberia & Sewer Corporation (LWSC).

The case was originally reported at Zone-3 police depot but was suddenly transferred to the LNP Headquarters based on the request of the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) FrontPageAfrica gathered. However, the case dangled at the police headquarters with investigators making no headway despite several leads reported by FrontPageAfrica.

Police sources informed the paper that the change of investigators on the case was due to suspicion of case tampering.

At the same time an editorial done by this paper compelled the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) to locate the victim and also collaborate with the Police on the investigation.

Late Sunday, the ministry issued a press release at which time they said they take seriously the allegation of sexual exploitation and abuse allegedly committed by Momoh, and therefore, expressed profound dismay over such act.

According to the Gender Ministry, they are in close contact with the victim, adding that a formal complaint from the victim has been recorded and the ministry is providing counseling, protection and routine follow up with the Liberia National Police (LNP) as they conduct their preliminary investigation.

"The Ministry is deeply troubled by the allegation and is pressing forward and staying engaged until the results of the police investigation are in, to determine further legal action."

Meanwhile, the Ministry categorically condemned the scourge of sexual exploitation and abuse at all levels of our society. "Sexual harassment and exploitation are serious human rights violations, and they should have no place in our society," MGCSP underscores the need for bold, urgent and much-needed action to curb the act of sexual exploitation and abuse, a scourge that permeates at workplaces as well as the communities.

"For this reason, combating this menace and helping those who have been scarred by these egregious acts, continues to be key priorities for the Ministry and its partners. Every victim deserves justice and the fullest support of the society," MGCSP added.

"We cannot allow the unspeakable acts of a few to cause irreversible harm and discredit the effort of National Government as well as local and international rights groups, who uphold, the values enshrined in international protocols, to protect our women and girls from all forms of exploitation and abuse," MGCSP noted.

Momoh is currently serving as Deputy Managing Director at LWSC as legal pundits have called for him to step aside as he undergoes criminal investigation for the sake of integrity.

Sexual exploitation is any actual or attempted abuse of a position of vulnerability, differential power, or trust, for sexual purposes, including, but not limited to, profiting monetarily, socially, or politically from the sexual exploitation of another.

Liberia

Liberia - First Female Magistrate and Longest Cape Mount County Judge Dies At 70

Retired Judge Amymusu K. Jones, the first woman who became a magistrate in 1994 of the Monrovia Magisterial Court and… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.