Liberia - Police Changes Investigator On Alleged Sexual Exploitation Involving Govt Official

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has changed the investigators who were initially handling the alleged sexual exploitation case reported against the deputy managing director of the Liberia & Sewer Corporation (LWSC).

The case was originally reported at Zone-3 police depot but was suddenly transferred to the LNP Headquarters based on the request of the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) FrontPageAfrica gathered. However, the case dangled at the police headquarters with investigators making no headway despite several leads reported by FrontPageAfrica.

Police sources informed the paper that the change of investigators on the case was due to suspicion of case tampering.

At the same time an editorial done by this paper compelled the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) to locate the victim and also collaborate with the Police on the investigation.

Late Sunday, the ministry issued a press release at which time they said they take seriously the allegation of sexual exploitation and abuse allegedly committed by Momoh, and therefore, expressed profound dismay over such act.

According to the Gender Ministry, they are in close contact with the victim, adding that a formal complaint from the victim has been recorded and the ministry is providing counseling, protection and routine follow up with the Liberia National Police (LNP) as they conduct their preliminary investigation.

"The Ministry is deeply troubled by the allegation and is pressing forward and staying engaged until the results of the police investigation are in, to determine further legal action."

Meanwhile, the Ministry categorically condemned the scourge of sexual exploitation and abuse at all levels of our society. "Sexual harassment and exploitation are serious human rights violations, and they should have no place in our society," MGCSP underscores the need for bold, urgent and much-needed action to curb the act of sexual exploitation and abuse, a scourge that permeates at workplaces as well as the communities.

"For this reason, combating this menace and helping those who have been scarred by these egregious acts, continues to be key priorities for the Ministry and its partners. Every victim deserves justice and the fullest support of the society," MGCSP added.

"We cannot allow the unspeakable acts of a few to cause irreversible harm and discredit the effort of National Government as well as local and international rights groups, who uphold, the values enshrined in international protocols, to protect our women and girls from all forms of exploitation and abuse," MGCSP noted.

Momoh is currently serving as Deputy Managing Director at LWSC as legal pundits have called for him to step aside as he undergoes criminal investigation for the sake of integrity.

Sexual exploitation is any actual or attempted abuse of a position of vulnerability, differential power, or trust, for sexual purposes, including, but not limited to, profiting monetarily, socially, or politically from the sexual exploitation of another.