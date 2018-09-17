17 September 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Us-Based Liberian Group Launches Scholarship for Grand Bassa Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County — Over 45 students in Grand Bassa County have begun benefiting a year scholarship from The United Bassa Citizens in the Americas - Pennsylvania USA Chapter (UNIBOA-PA).

Report by Elton W. Tiah, Contributor

UNIBOA is a group of Bassa-speaking Liberian citizens residing in the United States of America with an objective of giving back to the county.

Toman Gboyah, UNIBOA-PA representative in Liberia, said if Liberia is to move forward in terms of education every citizen in and out of country needs to join together.

"UNIBOA-PA president Ismael Trokon Johnson believes that helping our citizens back home is important because there are people who cannot afford to send their child or children to school like those that were selected for this year's scholarship program", Gboyah noted.

He continued: "On September 12, 2018, Mr. Amos Boeyou from Grand Bassa Education Foundation and I visited several schools which includes; Brumskine High School, Seventh Day Adventist High School, Bassa High School, Demonstration School amongst others to pay the tuition of the students that were selected to benefit from UNIBOA-PA Scholarship program this year".

He said UNIBOA-PA is also paying tuitions for students in Montserrdo county besides they are undertaken a project in Rivercess County.

"This group is actually intended to help our brothers in this country since we are out there hustling. We don't need pay from anyone for helping them but we feel that our home is our home and we need to help build it for ourselves".

Amos Boeyou, Coordinator of Grand Bassa Education Foundation, told FrontPage Africa that they selected the students' base on their needs.

"We have paid 40% of the tuition of the students and we are going to ensure that they stay in school this academic year based on the directive of Mr. Ismael Trokon Johnson, UNIBOA -PA president", Boeyou said.

Rita Tokpah, a beneficiary of the scholarship, describes the intervention as very timely.

"My parents had not even registered me and I was not sure of going to school this year. Thanks to God for UNIBOA-PA, it's my hope that they continue their good will toward we students in Liberia", Student Tokpah noted.

Omega Tarr, another beneficiary asserted that the gesture from UNIBOA-PA is going to serve as a history in their life.

"What UNIBOA-PA has done for me shows the love they have for their Bassa brothers. I want to say thank you to Mr. Trokon Ismael Johnson and his team for the support", student Tarr added.

Liberia

Liberia - First Female Magistrate and Longest Cape Mount County Judge Dies At 70

Retired Judge Amymusu K. Jones, the first woman who became a magistrate in 1994 of the Monrovia Magisterial Court and… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.