Monrovia — The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature, Dr. Bhofal Chambers at the 6th special sitting on Friday, September 14, and in keeping with the House's rules adjourned its first session to resume on the second working Monday in January 2019.

Addressing his colleagues in the joint Chambers of the Legislature, Speaker Chambers extended gratitude to them for their 'selfless cooperation with the Executive Branch' in fostering the development agenda of President George M. Weah.

Prior to the closure of plenary, there were series of rumors that majority of his colleagues wanted him impeached as Speaker because of his lack of leadership ability and poor handling of legislative proceedings during session.

The rumors were consistently denied by staffers and close allies of the speaker. But on the eve of the closure of the first session and a day after CDC strongman, Deputy Information Minster Eugene Fahngon was sent to jail for 48 hours by the House of Representatives, another influential CDC lawmaker, Rep. Acarous M. Gray wrote series of encrypted messages on his Facebook page that many suggested was about the Speaker's removal.

"The greatest decision may come soon. Sad but it must come with pains and strength to do so. God blessed!" he wrote. In another one he said, "The moment is nearing and make no mistake."

But in the midst of all that, the Speaker survived. There was no act of rebellion as rumored.

Rather, in a carefully crafted statement, he thanked his colleagues for what he said their selfless services to the nation and people and for their unprecedented corporation with the Executive Branch, something he noted has not happened in Liberia's recent history.

He disclosed that during its first session, the House of Representatives passed 15 bills, received ten petitions and sent 38 draft bills in committee rooms for review.

"I would like to thank you for your selfless cooperation with the government under the superb leadership and stewardship of President George Manneh Weah," he said.

His sentiments were echoed during a press conference at his office when he said this of his colleagues.

"They have been patriotic and selfless in their cooperation with the executive. They have supported the superb stewardship of his Excellency, President George M. Weah to ensure that Liberia is positively transformed. The transformation you are seeing today is not existing in isolation because of the very appropriate marriage and cooperation between the Executive and the Legislature."

He continues: So, we are making progress. We feel that the in the spirit of good governance, our people are up to the task. And they have performed their duty in good taste in line with the spirit of decency, respect, cordiality and dutifulness. They exercise power but at the same time with restraint. My colleagues work within the tenants of democracy."

Although while addressing the media, Speaker Chambers did not comment on his impeachment rumors (and no journalist asked him about it as they were earlier barred from asking any question concerning the topic), he threw few jibes that many believed was aimed at those pushing for his removal.

"In anything you do, there must be friction. Friction is an unavoidable component in life that you will have. Life itself has layers and sometimes we have to compartmentalize what we do at a given time."

"We are proud of some of what we see. Those things that may be distasteful are still part of life. Jesus Christ came for sometimes in his life was not celebrated. We don't want celebrity status. What we want is what we can do together to ensure that Liberia is upgraded to the point where it will be an enviable society," he intoned.