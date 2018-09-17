Rwanda: Talent Search Underway Countrywide in a Move to Boost Creative Art Industry

A nationwide talent search initiative is underway across the country aiming at identifying and supporting young and talented Rwandans within the creative arts industry.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth and the Ministry of Sports and Culture in collaboration with Imbuto Foundation, the project named "ArtRwanda" highlights Rwanda's advanced step in promoting talents among Rwandan youth and help them explore huge opportunities presented by the industry.

ArtRwanda consists of a televised nationwide search for creative youth in six different categories - plastic arts, dance and music, fashion, theatre drama, cinematography and photography and literature. It will be conducted in phases, starting with the road trips conducted countrywide through which about 120 contestants will be pre-selected. The criteria for the selection include time management, future goals, creativity and originality, presentation skills and knowledge depth.

30 overall successful artists, working into six groups per artistic categories, will develop projects that will be presented at the Youth Forum Series to be organised around the creative arts industry in Rwanda. The forum will bring together youth and policy makers to discuss how to further strengthen the creative arts industry in Rwanda. During the forum, three best groups will be retained and will move on to the Grand Finale.

After the Grand Finale, a creative arts incubation centre will be established catering for the six categories in the ArtRwanda project; Plastic Arts, Music and Dance, Fashion, Acting and Drama, Cinematography and Photography, and Literature. This centre will provide essential materials and equipment to continue supporting the top artists in the creative art industry.

Rwanda's efforts to promote talent and youth employment

The government of Rwanda through the Workforce Development Authority (WDA) has embarked on developing talent for young Rwandans through capacity building. These range from Music, art, film production among other aspects.

The government has invested in a modern School of art and music to create professionals who will transform Rwanda's music industry. Hundreds of Rwandan youth have joined the school and its graduates have demonstrated outstanding performance. Modules offered fall under vocal music, use of instruments (drums, piano, guitar, wind instruments, percussion and local instruments), music theory, production, entrepreneurship, languages, music history, among others.

Also the Government of Rwanda through the Workforce Development Authority in partnership withPixel Corps, a company based in California, established the Africa Digital Media Academy. This is a vocational training program - the first of its kind in Africa - that provides learners with the skills necessary to work in all areas of the digital media industry with the same degree of talent and resources as anywhere else in the world. The center's graduates have been shaping the booming design and film making industry in the country.