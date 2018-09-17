Namibia: Mighty Gunners Win Preseason Tournament

Mighty Gunners won the pre-season football tournament organised by the University of Namibia (Unam) Football Club in the capital on Saturday.

The tournament saw four Namibia Premier League teams - Unam, African Stars, Mighty Gunners and Black Africa - battle it out for top honours.

Unam took on African Stars in the first round of the knock-out competition, with the latter winning the match on penalties after a goalless match.

Black Africa then took on Mighty Gunners in the second game. Black Africa conceded an early goal following a mistake by their goalkeeper Calvin Spiegel.

Gunners then doubled their lead in the second half to close off the encounter and set up a meeting with African Stars.

The final also failed to produce any goals and both teams had to be separated by sudden death penalties, with Gunners winning 4-3.

In the third place playoff match, Black Africa beat Unam 3-2.

The tournament was used by the four teams to assess their readiness for the new season.

Unam coach, Ronny Kanalelo, said he now has an idea of where to beef up his team and what to work on.

"We used the second match to assess players who have always shown promise. I also assessed those that have always shown promise, but failed to deliver," he said.

New Black Africa coach, Paulus Shipanga also used the game to assess the players who are looking at moving to his club.

"I wanted to see how the players are warming up to my tactics and style of play. I am happy with what I saw but I am disappointed with the level of discipline from my team," he added.

Mighty Gunners coach, Gebhardt Hengari said he was happy with how his new signings played, saying they are slowly but surely gelling with the old guard.

New African Stars coach, Robert Nauseb also stated that he was impressed with the level of fitness of his side and that for three weeks preseason work, his team is on the right track.

The one-day preseason tournament was also used to raise funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia. - Nampa