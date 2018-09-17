Khomasdal leading rugby club Western Suburbs held its season ending Prize Giving Function at Suburbs Park in Windhoek on Saturday evening that saw a horde of deserving squad members handsomely rewarded for their hard work and dedication.

Spearheading proceedings at the well attended gathering, Suburbs' old timer Keith Allies delivered a strong message saying tongue in cheek that the days of the green and white strip Khomasdal outfit's mere participation in all domestic rugby competition across the board are numbered. "The time is ripe now for Suburbs to start competing and chasing for silverware because I strongly believe we have the required ammunition and resources at our disposal to become a major force to be reckoned with in the domestic topflight rugby league.

"It should be noted that this just ended season, we had a fairly very young squad of untested players but the boys defied the odds staked against them to reach the play offs before narrowly being edged at the post by eventual champions Wanderers."

Gino Wilson walked away with the prestigious Senior Player of the Year accolade, edging ahead of fullback Nikin Cloete and James Kisting (lock) while fast as lightning winger Dumarcho Hartung was voted Best Junior Player of the Season ahead of teammates, back rowers Elia Frans and Jarren Koning.

Centre Nathan Goliath took honours in the best backline player category at the expense of fly half Dyllin Izaaks and loose-forward Oliver Tait with Jarren Koning returning the compliment in the best forward division - shaking off some unwanted attention from fellow nominees loose forwards Elliot Lombard and Elia Frans.

However, Izaaks got some consolation when he received the Golden Boot award while back rower Adriaan du Plessis walked away with the coveted Top Try Scorer prize. In the Premier category, James Nathan Kisting (lock) got the nod for the best forward award with Nikin Cloete voted the best backline player.

There were also acknowledgments for highly rated fitness and conditioning coach Sergio de la Harpe and under 20-national team head coach former club blue eyed boy Roger Thompson.

Veteran Welwitschias versatile fly half Justine Nel, clinched the golden boot award with utility back Nikin Cloete walking away with the top try scorer trophy.

Scrumhalf Jean-Claude Winkler was voted the most improved player with the strongly built utility fullback Ricardo Swartz, grapping the amazing "come-back" player of the year award.

In other categories, Elia Frans was voted the most improved player of the season in the junior division with Dumarcho Hartung getting the nod in the best junior player of the season category.

The ever-present pair of Bock siblings Hilda and Yvonne was rewarded for their tireless dedication towards the wellbeing of players and social role. The pair was showered with the best volunteer, supporter award to crown an otherwise glittering evening of fun and excitement.

In the meantime, club legend Robbie Thompson, applauded the club's hierarchy for a job well done, adding that he appreciates the efforts and initiatives taken by the Trust in building and expanding the High Performance Centre (HPC) at the club's premises.

"I would also like to comment the media both print and electronic for their unwavering coverage and support of domestic rugby, let alone ever presence at league matches," he concluded.

