Namibia: Malaria Spraying Starts At Oshakati

The Oshakati Town Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services will kick-start its malaria spraying campaign at the town today.

The programme will be conducted throughout the whole of Oshakati and conclude on November 30.

Public relations officer of the Oshakati Town Council Katarina Kamari said the exercise aims to reduce the Anopheles mosquito population at the town. Anopheles mosquitoes transmit malaria when they bite people.

Kamari said apart from indoor residual spraying, the programme will also treat water bodies which serve as mosquito breeding sites in and around the town.

Kamari emphasised that the chemicals to be used both inside houses and for treating water bodies are harmless and environment friendly, and thus urged the community not to turn away the officials dong the spraying.

"Residents of Oshakati are urged to assist and cooperate with the officials who will be conducting house-to-house spraying in order to ensure that the areas are sprayed, especially the sleeping rooms," Kamari said.

The public relations officer further advised residents to take further precautions such as using mosquito nets and to avoid having stagnant water around their residence in order to curb malaria transmission.

Although only 16 cases have been recorded so far this year, statistics show that malaria cases at the town have increased from 71 in 2016 to 87 cases last year.

According to statistics, malaria is prevalent in informal settlements such as Evululuko, Oneshila, Oshoopala and Okandjengedi.

During the last two years, 2016 and 2017, Evululuko has recorded a combined 36 cases of malaria, followed by Oneshila and Oshoopala with 25 cases each, while Okandjengedi recorded 21 cases.

In the statistics recorded this year, Okandjengedi still tops the list with three cases recorded so far, while Evululuko recorded two cases.

Also in the red is Oshakati West with three cases and Uupindi with two cases.

