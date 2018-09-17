The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development (MURD) walked away with the most number of awards at the juts ended Regional Councils Annual Multi-Sport Sports Games Tourney at the Legare stadium in Gobabis on Saturday.

All fourteen regional councils and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development competed in the following disciplines: football, netball, volleyball, tug-of-war and mini-athletics during the four-day tournament.

MURD walked away with a total of eight awards, with the majority of medals won in the mini-athletics.

They defeated hosts Omaheke Regional Council in a hotly contested final in the football section after the match ended goalless, obliging the tie to be decided via the dreaded penalty shootout. MURD eventually won 5-3 - leaving Khomas to pick up the pieces for third place after seeing off Oshana.

Monica Ipinge and Sara Nakanyala from MURD won gold and silver medals respectively in the women's 200m sprint ahead of bronze medalist Mutero Runguro from Kavango East.

In the women's relay race, MURD claimed gold at the expense of Kavango East (silver) and Oshana (bronze) and went on to claim another gold medal in the men's relay race with Oshana (silver) and Omusati tailing in that order. Kavango East were placed overall second with a total haul of six medals. Kavango East RC defeated MURD 3-2 in a marathon final of the volleyball division with Ohangwena adrift in third spot having brushed aside Oshana 2-0.

Ludgela Nangura from Kavango East RC was voted best goal shooter (netball) - having rattled the basket on no fewer than 74 times during the tournament.

Oshana finished third overall with a total of five medals after winning the netball section, dispatching neighbours Ohangwena by 14 baskets to 10 with Kavango East tailing in third place after seeing off Hardap.

Oshana were also awarded the trophy for the Most Disciplined Regional Council team for the third successive year since the tourney's inception in 2016.

Hosts Omaheke RC, Hardap and Omusati walked away with the fourth most awards - each with a total of three. Omaheke beat Otjozondjupa in the popaulr tug-of-war final while Zambezi defeated Oshana to claim the remaining bronze medal. Dominikus Ganeb (Omaheke) walked away with the golden boot accolade for his astonishing nine-goal tally during the tournament. The Hardap pair of Pedul and Graham Diergaardt won gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's 100m sprint while Simion Kandjala from Omusati crossed the line in third place.

Pedul also won a gold medal in the men's 200m sprint, beating Longimus Ipumbu (silver) and Buta Joachim (bronze) from Oshana and Kavango East, respectively.

Letitia Festus from Omusati won gold in the women's 100m sprint ahead of Monica Ipinge (silver) and Sara Nakanyala (bronze) both from MURD.

Ohangwena received two awards while Zambezi, Otjozondjupa, Khomas and Erongo picked up one award apiece with Jackey Eiseb from Erongo grabbing the prestigious golden gloves award.

The quartet of wooden spoons //Karas, Kunene, Oshikoto and Kavango West returned home empty handed after failing to lay their hands on any silverware during the tourney. .

Regional governors, regional councillors and chief regional officers of various regional councils as well as tourney sponsors handed over the medals and trophies to the respective recipients during the closing ceremony.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Ohangwena RC will host next year's games.

