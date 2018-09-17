Somalia: Laila Elmi Becomes First Muslim Woman to Be Elected to Sweden's Parliament

Leila Ali Elmi a Somali-Swedish politician has become the first East African, Muslim woman and Somali to be elected to the Swedish National Parliament the Riskdag.

Elmi was elected on Green Party ticket and will be representing Angered district.l in the Swedish general elections.

Elmi ran on Sweden's fourth largest political party, the Green Party "Miljöpartiet" ticket for Angered district in Gothenburg city.

Elmi was born in Somalia and her family fled to Sweden in early 1990s when civil war tore the country apart.

Elmi has been a member of Gothenburg's Angered district local council since 2014.

Elmi who is tussled out with rival candidates -all jostling for the Riksdag seat enjoys the backing of Angered district's majority voters since Angered district is home to the largest East African immigrants in Sweden.

Gothenburg's Angered district is home to a 14,000 Somali community members and the largest East African community in Sweden, thus making Elmi the presumptive Angered district's Riksdag representative.

The Swedish Riksdag is made up of 349 MPs,

Elmi's party the Green Party is the fourth-largest party in the Riksdag with 25 seats.