Captain of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana, Janine van Wyk, will earn her record 150th cap for South Africa after she was included in the starting line-up to face Malawi in the final group stages match of the 2018 COSAFA Women's Championship taking place in Port Elizabeth.

Van Wyk, who will lead the squad - taking over from vice-captain Refiloe Jane, who wore the armband in the absence of Van Wyk - is one of six changes made by Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis from the squad that defeated Botswana 1-0.

She is the most capped South African footballer - male and female - and the fourth highest capped player on the continent behind Ahmed Hassan (184), Hossam Hassan (169) and Essam El-Hadary (159) - all from Egypt.

She made her debut in 2005.

Ellis has continued with her rotation of goalkeepers, using the third goal minder in as many matches with Roxanne Barker replacing Kaylin Swart (Botswana), who had taken the place of Andile Dlamini (Madagascar).

The full backs remain the same from the previous encounter - Lebohang Ramalepe and Nothando Vilakazi, but Van Wyk's return will resume the partnership she had enjoyed for many years with Noko Matlou. The captain takes the place of Bambanani Mbane.

Jane will control the proceedings in the middle of the park, assisted by Kholosa Biyana, who gets the nod ahead of Nompumelelo Nyandeni.

Kgaelebane Mohlakoana also returns to the starting line-up in place of Chuene Morifi, with Linda Motlhalo in for Jermaine Seoposenwe, while Thembi Kgatlana starts ahead of Gabriela Salgado.

Khanya Xesi, one of the scorers in the first match of the tournament, gets her third start in the tournament.

Also back from suspension is Thato Letsoso, who was red-carded in the clash against Madagascar.

South Africa and Malawi will battle it out at the Wolfson Stadium this afternoon (Monday, 17 September 2018). In the other Group A match Botswana will be up against Madagascar at the Westbourne Oval. Both clashes kick off at 15h30.

Banyana Banyana have six points from two matches after wins over Madagascar and Botswana, with the latter tied on three points with Malawi, while Madagascar has been eliminated from the competition after two losses.

Banyana Banyana IX vs Malawi:

Roxanne Barker (GK), 2. Lebohang Ramalepe, 3. Nothando Vilakazi, 4. Noko Matlou, 5. Janine Van Wyk (C),6. Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, 8. Khanya Xesi, 10. Linda Motlhalo, 11. Thembi Kgatlana,15. Refiloe Jane, 19. Kholosa Biyana

Subs:

Andile Dlamini (GK), 20. Kaylin Swart (GK), 7. Regina Mogolola, 9. Gabriela Salgado, 12. Jermaine Seoposenwe, 13. Bambanani Mbane, 14. Morifi Chuene, 17. Thato Letsoso, 18. Nompumelelo Nyandeni