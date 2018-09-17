17 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Mothers Face Negligence Charges After Four Children Die in Alexandra Fire

The mothers of four children who died when a fire broke out in their Alexandra home during the early hours of Monday morning have been arrested and are facing charges of child negligence.

The children, aged between three and six, were apparently alone at the home when a blanket caught fire, Alexandra police spokesperson Captain Stephen Malatji said.

It is believed that five children were in the house and that their mothers were out drinking. The eldest, who is 14, managed to escape and seek help, Malatji said.

"Three kids were from one mother and the other from another," Malatji said.

He added that the circumstances surrounding the incident were still unclear and that police were continuing with investigations.

Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza expressed shock and sadness at the incident and dispatched a team of social workers to the scene to investigate what had led to the deaths of the children.

Mayathula-Khoza will also be visiting the scene and will then brief Gauteng Premier David Makhura, in order to determine the next course of action by the Gauteng government, spokesperson Mbangwa Xaba said in a statement.

The two mothers will appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court for their bail application on Tuesday.

Source: News24

South Africa

