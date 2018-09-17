17 September 2018

South Africa: Culpable Homicide Probe Launched After 11 Died in Limpopo Bus Crash

Limpopo police have launched a culpable homicide investigation after 11 people were killed when a bus travelling between Zambia and South Africa crashed on the N1 on Monday.

"The cause of this accident is not clear at this stage, but the ongoing police investigations will tell," said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

So far, police have established that the crash occurred in the early hours of Monday. There were 55 passengers and five drivers on board.

The accident occurred between Gauteng and Polokwane as the bus was travelling between Zambia and South Africa.

"During this accident, 11 out of 60 were certified dead at the scene. All the drivers and other passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to various hospitals for medical treatment," said Ngoepe.

There were three males and eight females among the deceased.

Limpopo's Transport MEC Makoma Makhurupetje said in statement that she was shocked by the crash and urged drivers to check their vehicles before they travel.

"It is unacceptable that we had to lose 11 lives in this kind of accident," said Makhurupetje.

"Before embarking on any trip, it is important that motorists should always check the conditions of their tyres. Whilst investigations are under way, we urge all road users to be vigilant at all times and to use only roadworthy vehicles," said Makhurupetje.

Initial reports suggest that there may have been a burst tyre or puncture before the crash.

