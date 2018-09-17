South Africa: Proteas Star Kapp Reaches Major Milestone

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated Marizanne Kapp on taking her 100th wicket in Women's One-Day International cricket.

She achieved the landmark when she took the first of her three wickets to help the Proteas win their ICC Women's Championship match against the West Indies at the famous Kensington Oval ground in Barbados on Sunday.

She is the third Protea to do this after her team-mates, Dane van Niekerk (126 wickets) and Shabnim Ismail (125), and the 18th overall. Her current total of 102 places her 16th on the all-time list.

"Congratulations to Kappie on this important milestone in her career," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"She has been a stalwart member of our pace attack throughout her career and is indeed one of the jewels of South African cricket. She is currently ranked No 4 on the ICC bowling rankings, having previously been No. 1 for an extended period of time, the No 6 ranked all-rounder and the No 36 ranked batter.

"Her performance yesterday contributed substantially to the Proteas getting their tour off to a very good start."

The Proteas play their second ODI on Wednesday.

