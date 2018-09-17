South Africa: Limpopo Music Festival Distances Itself From PR Team After Media's Nightmare Four-Day Trip

The organisers behind the Royal Heritage Festival held annual in Thohoyandou, Limpopo on Monday distanced themselves from a media fiasco that had social media buzzing.

City Press' Phumlani S Langa was part of a large contingent of media invited by TGE and the PR company Khanya Comms to partake in a four-day road trip to the music festival.

The trip promised to showcase the beautiful province with the highlight being the opportunity to attend the music festival.

However things quickly started falling apart and ended with the media not being able to access the festival as there were no tickets available.

"We would like to confirm that we do not work nor collaborate with the two entities involved," Kelebogile Mabunda, PR manager of the Royal Heritage Festival, said in a press statement on Monday.

Kelebogile added: "We can also confirm that there were no media tickets allocated to them. Each year we host a number of media from Johannesburg and we ensure that they have a pleasant time in Venda and at the Festival.

"This year, our PR agency KLM Publicity, invited 20 media guests from Johannesburg, of which some of them are your colleagues who can testify that there was no logistical or ticket issues from our team."

According to the festival organisers they strive to better the media's experience each year as the festival grows, but unfortunately have little control over outside entities "taking advantage to host their own experiences".

The festival organisers personally invited City Press' Phumlani to attend the festival next year.

Source: Channel24