17 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Regina Mhaule Delivers Public Lecture At Sol Plaatjie University, 19 Sept

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Regina Mhaule, will deliver a public lecture at the Sol Plaatjie University on Wednesday, 19 September 2018. The lecture is aimed at publicising and enhancing dialogue about South Africa's foreign policy objectives.

It is expected that Deputy Minister Mhaule will elaborate on the outcomes of the BRICS Summit, hosted in Johannesburg at the end of July 2018. The Deputy Minister will also comment on South Africa's role as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a role the country assumes from January 2019 to 2020.

The platform will not only be used to educate stakeholders about diplomacy and South Africa's foreign policy objectives, but also provide details about the departmental campaign titled "Travel Smart with DIRCO". The initiative seeks to inform South African citizens about consular services available to them abroad.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Dam Levels Hit the 70 Percent Mark for the First Time Since 2015

Cape Town's dam levels hit the 70% mark on Monday for the first time since 2015. Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.