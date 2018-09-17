South Africa: Deputy Minister Regina Mhaule Delivers Public Lecture At Sol Plaatjie University, 19 Sept

press release

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Regina Mhaule, will deliver a public lecture at the Sol Plaatjie University on Wednesday, 19 September 2018. The lecture is aimed at publicising and enhancing dialogue about South Africa's foreign policy objectives.

It is expected that Deputy Minister Mhaule will elaborate on the outcomes of the BRICS Summit, hosted in Johannesburg at the end of July 2018. The Deputy Minister will also comment on South Africa's role as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a role the country assumes from January 2019 to 2020.

The platform will not only be used to educate stakeholders about diplomacy and South Africa's foreign policy objectives, but also provide details about the departmental campaign titled "Travel Smart with DIRCO". The initiative seeks to inform South African citizens about consular services available to them abroad.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation