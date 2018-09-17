South Africa: Police Hunt Suspects in Murder and Attempted Murder - Motherwell

press release

Pretoria — The National Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole has condemned the cruel and callous attack on an off-duty police member and his nephew in Motherwell last night, 16 September 2018.

General Sitole has instructed the implementation of the 72-Hour Activation Plan to track down the perpetrators.

It is alleged that at about 22:45 last night, the Warrant Officer (51) and his nephew were gunned down in Xhama Street in Motherwell.

While the motive for the attack is not yet established, it is suspected that the police officer and his nephew were at a tavern in Motherwell when an argument broke out between some patrons and themselves.

They decided to leave and as they were driving in Xhama Street they heard a noise under the vehicle. When they stopped, they were accosted by a group of unknown men who pulled them out of the vehicle and shot them. Mzwabantu Mnqojana (34) was shot dead whilst the Warrant Officer sustained multiple gunshots wounds. He is currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Member is stationed at SAPS Humewood and his service pistol was taken by the suspects.

The National Commissioner has also called upon the community to assist with any information that could help identify and bring these perpetrators to book.

The EC Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit is investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

Information can be communicated to our toll free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.